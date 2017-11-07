In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla will be seen locking horns after which other contestants—Puneesh Sharma and Priyank Sharma will get into an ugly fight and a havoc will be created in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

As the fight between celebrity contestant Benafsha Soonawalla and commoner contestant Akash Dadlani continues in the Bigg Boss 11 house, the upcoming episode will witness a major drama as Benafsha will create a major chaos in the house by once again picking up a fight with Akash Dadlani who is famous for often losing his cool when it comes to an argument. Benafsha, who has been nominated this week will provoke Akash to abuse and insult her and will call him a dirty human being while Akash keeps calling her unhygienic and stinky.

In the upcoming episode promo, it was clear that Benafsha was inches close to slapping Akash as Akash is calling her a stinky woman and very soon other contestants—Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma who are close friends with Benafsha get involved in the fight. While Hina accuses Akash of talking ill about Benafsha’s private body parts, Priyank asks Vikas to take a stand for Benafsha and tell Akash that he is wrong. The entire fight goes out of hands when Benafsha accuses Puneesh (who is close friends with Akash) of bitching about Akash to her behind his back. This irks Puneesh and he further loses his control.

While Puneesh tells Benafsha to swear on her mom about him bitching about Akash, Priyank gets in the argument which sparks another fight between Puneesh, Akash and Priyank. Akash and Priyank were seen almost hitting each other while all housemates are holding Puneesh as he completely lost his temper. Amidst all the fights brewing between contestants in the Bigg Boss house, we will have to watch the upcoming episode to see what happens and if any contestant has actually raised their hands on each other.