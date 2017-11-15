Bigg Boss house has a new captain in the form of actor Hiten Tejwani. After a lot of drama, Tejwani was elected as the captain and we hope things will run smoothly since Hiten gets along well with most contestants. In other news from the house, Vikas and Shilpa have started warming up to each other much to the delight of their fans.

After Sabyasachi Satpathy’s elimination, TV actor Hiten Tejwani has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Since we are talking about Bigg Boss, nothing can happen without fights and drama and captaincy task was no exception. In the task, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma had the power to eliminate any contestant from the race of captaincy. The task resulted in a massive fight among Hina, Vikas and Sapna as Choudhary wanted to become the captain and got angry with housemates for not supporting her.

Well, most people in the house get along well with Hiten who is one of the calmest contestants on the show and things are expected to run smoothly under his leadership. We are sure Arshi Khan would be the happiest person inside the house as she had earlier told Hiten how badly she wanted him to become the captain so that she could live in the house peacefully for at least one week. Earlier, Bigg Boss had introduced the nomination task with a twist in which contestants had to sacrifice their beloved possessions in a bid to save their fellow contestants.

The task was witness to Priyank Sharma sacrificing his hair to save Hiten Tejwani, Vikas burning his favourite jacket to save Shilpa, Hina sacrificing her teddy bear to save Luv Tyagi among other sacrifices. The task was able to rekindle the friendship between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta who have been at loggerheads with each other since the beginning of the show. Shilpa had crossed all limits when Vikas was in jail forcing him to try and escape from the house. She had received flak from many TV celebs following this for her inhuman behaviour which had left Gupta visibly in tears. Well, we can’t wait to see if the friendship is real or fake and how long it lasts.