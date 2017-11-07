After a week of witnessing heated arguments and fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, it was Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma who began the week with an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 is all about fights, controversies and drama. The previous week, there were endless arguments, taunts, and high voltage drama which took place between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde who have been in news for getting into a quarrel with each other since the grand premiere of the show. Vikas and Shilpa crossed all limits last week and even made personal attacks on each other because of which host Salman Khan had to intervene and he finally warned them to watch their actions and behaviour. This week, however, when we saw that Shilpa and Vikas’s fight had finally settled down a little bit, it was Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma who started the week with an ugly fight which later got more serious.

It all began in the kitchen area after Priyank said that Arshi should be left alone in the house and should be boycotted. He further said that the housemates should better not talk to her. This irked Arshi and she retaliated by saying her competitions have all been evicted from the show, so trying to harm her reputation will get Priyank out of the show. Priyank asked Arshi to take it easy saying the happenings of the house will be discussed over the weekend with Salman Khan and that’s when he’ll talk about Arshi.

Things got more ugly when Priyank called Arshi a ‘dirty picture’ and indirectly told her to wear clothes properly to which Arshi replied that she doesn’t take money from Priyank’s father so he should better shut up. They later began spitting on each other and made personal remarks about what is audience thinking about them.

With both contestants abusing each other, a sarcastic exchange of words turned into a massive war of words as Priyank successfully managed to provoke Arshi. Known for being a loud-mouth herself, Arshi lost her temper after comments on her personal life and hurled abuses at Priyank, who appeared to keep her calm and asked Arshi to go away saying she ‘stinks.’ Shilpa then interfered and tried to drag Arshi away while Hina warned Priyank to stop the unnecessary drama.