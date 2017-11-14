Bigg Boss 11 has been full of surprises and twists. After the double eviction this week, there was a shocking twist in the nominations special episode as the contestants had to sacrifice something or the other in order to save their friends from nominations. As Priyank went bald for Hiten, Benafsha nominated herself for two weeks for Priyank.

Bigg Boss 11 has been full of interesting twists and surprises. This season has witnessed the maximum number of fights and drama so far along with shocking twists and turns. After the makers shocked the viewers and contestants by the double eviction in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the nominations special episode came with another major twist. Bigg Boss dropped a major bomb on the Monday episode as housemates were made to prove their friendship. All contestants had to make big sacrifices if they want to save their friends from being nominated. It was a major test of all the strangers who later became friends and how strong their bonding was.

A phone booth was set up in the garden area and as each contestant would pick the phone, they would get nominated. Bigg Boss further instructed them on the phone to ask for a sacrifice from one of their friends. If they managed to convince their friend for the given task, they would get saved from the nominations. Hina Khan was the first one to jump into the booth as the phone rang. She then became the first contestant to get nominated and she then had to convince Luv Tyagi to tattoo the word ‘Zero’ on his forehead with mehndi. Shocked at the request, Luv agreed to do it in two minutes and she was safe.After that Akash Dadlani was the next on the booth and he was asked to make Hiten Tejwani destroy his family picture which he received during Diwali. The popular actor agreed to do it making Akash safe.

But the most shocking part of the day was when Hiten was at the phone booth and was asked to get Priyank Sharma bald, in order save himself. Wanting to prove his friendship, in the spirit of the game, Priyank agreed to go bald for Hiten. Hina was given the duty to shave off his head. After that, it was Priyank on the phone and he was asked to tell Benafsha that she should nominate herself for the coming two weeks, in order to save Priyank. Benafsha, who was already nominated for this week, agreed to nominate herself for the coming two weeks and said that she can nominate herself for Priyank for the rest of her life.