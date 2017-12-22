When Vikas, dressed up formally was roaming around in the garden area, Hina asked him if he was getting ready for an interview or was going for a date. Her constant remarks made Vikas angry and they had a war of words. Priyank, taking a stand for his friend Vikas told Hina that she had crossed her limit and she is behaving like Akash Dadlani who can stoop to any level to instigate someone by insulting them.

Relationships in the Bigg Boss 11 house change with each passing day. Many old enemies have turned into friends and many old friends have now become enemies. However, ‘best friends’ Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan are the latest contestants who have turned friends to foes in the recent episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 and the reason for the fight is none other than ‘mastermind’ Vikas Gupta who is the biggest rival of Hina Khan. It all began when Hina made fun of Vikas’s clothes which irked Vikas and he started crying as he got very emotional.

When Vikas, dressed up formally was roaming around in the garden area, Hina asked him if he was getting ready for an interview or was going for a date. Her constant remarks made Vikas angry and they had a war of words. Priyank, taking a stand for his friend Vikas told Hina that she had crossed her limit and she is behaving like Akash Dadlani who can stoop to any level to instigate someone by insulting them. Hina lashed out at Priyank for not supporting her and thus the duo indulged in a rough verbal spat. Hina said, “bhaad me jaa” and Priyank yelled: “I will support Vikas. He’s my friend.”

Later, Bigg Boss asked to select three worst performers in the ‘BB Poultry Farm’ task. While choosing the worst housemates in the task, Vikas and Hina again indulged in the fight and the conversation was dragged to gender. Priyank still supported Vikas and told Hina that she has definitely lost a friend. The gharwale chose Akash Dadlani, Vikas and Arshi as the worst performers and hence the trio were sent to the kaalkothri.

.@lostboy54 gets emotional on hearing comments about his dressing sense! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/HDDOKWT4fv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 21, 2017