A lot of drama has been unfolded in the Bigg Boss 11 house due to the latest luxury budget task called the ‘BB Dino Park’ after which many contestants who were earlier friends became enemies as all of them wanted to save their friends and make them the contenders for captaincy. At the end of the task, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi became the contenders for captaincy.

Bigg Boss 11 has been full of drama ever since the first day. The luxury budget tasks given to the contestants bring a lot of fights with them as they have a direct effect on captaincy. This week, the luxury budget task called the ‘BB Dino Park’ created a mess in the house. We earlier saw how Vikas double-crossed Luv and a fight took place between many contestants over the captaincy, it was now time for the final decision to be made about who all would be the contenders for captaincy.

The contestants woke up to the title track of the film Tashan. Vikas was trying to make Luv understand that he cannot keep everyone happy in life and he has to favour someone. Vikas called Luv a ‘Bail Buddhi’ but said that he is the cutest contestant. Akash was creating his usual drama and saying that Arshi and Shilpa are the most negative people in the house and he doesn’t want to talk to them. As the task resumed, Luv tried to use a lot of force while Vikas kept holding the door as he wanted Puneesh Sharma to go instead of Luv Tyagi. Hiten told them not to get physical and Hina told Luv to let go. Luv then got out of the cage and had an argument with Hiten after which he crushed Akash’s plank.

Puneesh Sharma in the next turn got out first and broke Benafsha’s card and saying that he doesn’t see her as a captain of the house after which he once again managed to come out and said that he wanted to eliminate Hiten but then he decided to save him and crushed Sapna’s board. He once again got out of the cage again and broke Priyank’s board and said that a lot of other housemates have been eliminated to save him.

Vikas and Puneesh made a group and were stopping Luv from going out of the cage. Hina and Akash were making fun of Vikas. Vikas got a chance to get out but he said that he won’t break anyone’s board and said that he wanted to become the worst performer of the week. However, Hiten shouted at him and asked him to break his board as completing the task was important. Vikas was going back in the cage but Bigg Boss told him that it was compulsory to break the board because of which Vikas broke Hiten’s board making Bandgi, Puneesh and Luv the contenders for captaincy.