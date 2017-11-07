Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra shared a kiss in the Bigg Boss 11 house which later went viral on social media. The makers of the show were highly criticised for showing the scene on national television.

Lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra of the Bigg Boss 11 house have been making headlines ever since they were seen planning a strategy to fake their relationship on the controversial show during the first week. However, since the second week of the show, the two contestants started showing actual interest in each other or probably began pretending the same on television. From the past couple of weeks, we have seen Puneesh and Bandgi expressing their liking towards each other on the show, and this time they took it too far as they were caught kissing on camera after the lights were switched off at night in the Bigg Boss house.

Although we always see one couple emerging in the Bigg Boss house every season the limits crossed by Bandgi and Puneesh were not witnessed in any of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. The two were caught kissing under the sheets and the video has now gone viral on social media with the contestants receiving a lot of hate comments from viewers who are blaming the makers of the show for showcasing such content on national television for TRP.

Many viewers have also complained that since it’s a family show and people of all age groups watch it, Puneesh and Bandgi should have thought before kissing on national television and the channel should not have broadcasted the particular scene from the show. Many users even called them shameless and asked the channel to throw them out of the show. Even the housemates including Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Sabyasachi are seen making fun of Puneesh and Bandgi’s act. Hina Khan calls Bandgi insane for kissing in front of the camera.