Actress Rani Mukerji will be a showcase from the sets of BigBoss11 to promote her upcoming Bollywood movie Hichki. The episode is already been recorded and Schedule for this weekend. In which Rani Mukherji and Salman will have a laughter blast.

Get ready for an entertainment blast in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss, as actress Rani Mukerji will set the stage with lots of gags and leg-pulling to Salman Khan. At Weekend ka Vaar Rani Mukerji will promote her upcoming film Hichki. The film is scheduled for release on 23 February 2018. This entertaining episode is scheduled for the coming weekend. As reported by DNA, Rani while promoting Hichki will probably ask Salman about his plans for marriage and starting a family.

Rani Mukherjee and @beingSalmanKhan show us some of their moves on the #BB11 stage. Catch them tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar.https://t.co/9icAp6VPqv pic.twitter.com/TIUGUZJ9gV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

A source from the set told reporters that, “Everyone expected the episode to be wild and it was a mad, fun shoot. Rani was at Bigg Boss to promote her next Hichki, that celebrates the human spirit of overcoming one’s weakness. While introducing the film, Rani suddenly brought up Salman’s ‘hichki’ when it comes to marriage. Salman was stumped and he was in splits. The two kept on laughing on this.”

He added that “Rani did not stop here. She went on to say that Salman’s hichki on marriage is here to stay and everyone has asked him this and added that Salman should now just straight become a father and skip the process of marriage. Salman again was in splits for minutes before he said it’s a better idea than marriage. Rani had a ball pulling Salman’s leg and he kept on laughing through the conversation. Rani also went on to say that she wants Salman to become a father soon so that Adira could play with his child and that the child should look as good as he does. Salman had the funniest answer to Rani. He wondered what if the child went to his/her mother. The two again burst out laughing. Audiences were in splits throughout this conversation. They two had a blast.”

Hichki is Rani Mukerji’s upcoming Indian Bollywood drama flick and will hit the screens in February 2018. The movie is directed by Sidharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. She was last seen in Mardani.