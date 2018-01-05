Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta were sent to Inorbit mall in mumbai for a live and in person voting. Due to an unexpected massive turnout, the situation went out of the hand as a fan ended up pulling Hina's hair. Vikas Gupta instantly came to her rescue and the makers decided to take all the contestants out of the mall for some time to control the situation.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta were nominated this week for eviction but the voting lines remained closed because of a bigger plan. As reported earlier, the nominated contestants were taken to Inorbit mall in Vashi, Mumbai for live and in-person voting. The makers had set up a jail like setup at the centre of the mall from where the contestants could interact with their fans and convince them to vote for them. Last year, the commoners of the house Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gujjar were taken to the same mall but the turnout of fans this year crossed all previous records.

Due to the unexpected heavy turnout, the situation got out of the hand and one fan ended up pulling Hina’s hair. This incident got captured on a mobile camera and was soon leaked on the Internet. While Shilpa and Luv were busy greeting their fans, Vikas Gupta noticed what happened and came to rescue Hina. The nominated contestants were taken out of the mall for sometime to control the situation at hand and were brought in again for the vote appeal.

According to the fans present at the mall, Hina’s popularity seemed to outshine all the other contestants. Just before the event had started, rumours were rife that after winning the BB Museum Task, Luv would not be joining the other nominated contestants at the mall and Akash will take over his place which led to a considerable decline in his potential votes. The voting would take place today and the contestant who will manage to garner the least votes will be eliminated in the Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

