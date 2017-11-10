After the prize money of the show became zero it was now time for the captaincy task between Bandgi Kalra, Akash Dadlani and Sabyasachi Satpathy. After many fights and everyone supporting their favourite contestant, it was Sabyasachi Satpathy who became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 11 house has got its new captain for this week—Sabyasachi Satpathy. After the failed Mission Bigg Boss 11 task, although the luxury budget and prize money of the show became zero, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Bandgi Kalra and Akash Dadlani were the three contenders of the captainship as they were the first ones to step out of the rocket. According to the task, the first three constants who would step down from the rocket would become the contenders for captaincy. The fight for the captaincy took place between Bandgi, Akash and Sabyasachi respectively.

As we told you earlier that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla was punished by Bigg Boss for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair. She was sent to jail and was also nominated for eviction for the next week and now it was the time for the fight for captaincy. In the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gave eggs to housemates and the three contenders were given nests. People had to keep their eggs in the nest of their favourite contestant. They were also allowed to break the eggs of other contestants. This task led to many heated arguments and fights among the contestants as everyone was trying their level best to make their favourite contestant to become the captain.

According to sources, contestants crossed all possible limits and even started using their personal eggs from the luxury budget as to support their favourite contender.Contestants could break and steal the eggs from the nest of the other contender that they do not want to be the captain of the house. At the end of the task, it was none other than Sabyasachi Satpathy, who has now become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house beating Bandgi Kalra and Akash Dadlani.