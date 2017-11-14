sabyasachi satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui, who were the latest contestants to get eliminated in a surprise double eviction from one of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, have nothing good to say about celebrity contestant Hina Khan. They have both criticized Hina Khan’s behavious and actions inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The two evicted contestants are all praises for contestants like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani but at the same time they don’t seem to have anything good to say about Hina Khan

sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui became the latest contestants to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house in the shocking double elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They both were amongst the four padosi contestants who were introduced in this season along with Lucinda and Luv. The two evicted contestants are all praises for contestants like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani but at the same time, they don’t seem to have anything good to say about Hina Khan. In the recent interviews given to the media, the Sabyasachi and Mehjabi have expressed their disliking towards Hina and her behaviour.

Sabyasachi didn’t have anything nice to say about Hina Khan and reality TV star Priyank Sharma. He said, “Hina, I feel needs to first start thinking positive about people. She only concentrates on the outer beauty, but I want to ask her what about the person’s inner beauty? She is a bad person by heart. Priyank, on the other hand, has come in the house with an agenda to use the secrets of other contestants as their weakness. They have formed a group along with Luv Tyagi and Benafsha. It’s high time Benafsha and Luv Tyagi get eliminated from the show. They don’t deserve to be inside the house.”

“Hina is so manipulative; she uses Priyank as a shield to drive her point across. Priyank should have tried to do good after returning to the house. Priyank and Luv are pleased by Hina, and with latter hugging them or getting friendly with them is a big thing for these boys as she is a big television celebrity. If Hina wanted to save the prize money then how could she think of getting down the ‘rocket’ if she was such a righteous person,” he added.

Mehjabi, who seems to be completely irked by Hina Khan’s actions and had a massive fight with her before getting evicted, said, “Hina Khan perfectly fits the bill to play a vamp. She instigates people and wants to dominate everyone. She has now become Hineshwari maata and a few contestants blindly do whatever she asks them to. Last week she purposely got into a tiff with Benafsha and created a ruckus inside the house. Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma don’t use their brains, they just listen to her. She is doing all the wrong things inside the house.”

Talking further about what went wrong with her, Mehjabi shared, “Hina is a fattu and she is really scared of me. I was a threat to the housemates and thus they were always very sweet to me. I was a fool to believe their tricks and became submissive.

Both, Sabyasachi and Mehjabi see Shilpa and Vikas as strong contenders and the possible winners as they feel that they’re mature, understanding and entertaining.