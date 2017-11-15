The final three contestants to get nominated for this week are Hina Khan as Luv Tyagi tried to hide the 'zero' tattoo on his forehead, Sapna Choudhary because Puneesh refused to wear her clothes for the rest of the week and Benafsha because she nominated herself for the next two weeks for Priyank Sharma.

Bigg Boss 11 has been full of new twists and turns since the past few weeks. Sometimes we get to witness double eviction and sometimes the nominations process takes an interesting twist just like in the latest episode where contestants had to make sacrifices in order to save their friends from nominations. The Bigg Boss 11 nomination process ended midway last episode where each contestant saved his/her inmate by making some sacrifices. While Priyank Sharma shaved off his head to save Hiten Tejwani, Benafsha Soonawalla took the risk of getting nominated for another two times for Priyank.

In Tuesday’s episode, Sapna got nominated because Puneesh Sharma refused to wear her clothes for the next one week, which was the condition put forth by Bigg Boss. Then it was Benafsha had nominated herself for the next two weeks to save Priyank Sharma from evictions. However, the most unfortunate and stupid nomination was that of Hina Khan as Luv Tyagi was given a task to write ‘zero’ on his forehead to save Hina from nominations. And the condition was that he should not try to remove it or hide it with makeup, bandana or anything. But not using his brains, Luv tried to hide the tattoo with makeup as soon as he got tattooed. Immediately after getting the tattoo, he went on to try and get it removed. Arshi Khan even caught the fact that he applied makeup to hide the tattoo. Bigg Boss immediately addressed Luv and nominated Hina.

While Arshi sacrificed her nighties to save Vikas from the eviction, Bandgi sacrificed all her clothes to save Punnesh from the nominations. Akash sacrifices his hair for Bandgi and Hina destroyed her toy to save Luv Tyagi from the nominations. Therefore, its Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla who have been nominated for this week.