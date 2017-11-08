Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has a new supporter in the form of boyfriend Romit Raj who considers Shilpa to be one of the strongest contestants on the show. Romit says Shilpa is an intelligent player and would go quite far. He added he would not mind being part of the show in future.

Shilpa Shinde’s former fiance Romit Raj is supporting her in the Bigg Boss house despite their bitter past. Romit feels Shilpa is playing the game intelligently and is likely to go quite far in the show. “I am not watching Bigg Boss 11. But when my name was taken on the show, I had to watch it, because fans on social media started messaging me. So I saw the episode and the fight too. And I think Shilpa is smart and intelligent. She didn’t say much when it came to me. We know that people tend to get into arguments on Bigg Boss. People insult each other. And then things get sorted too. The smart person is that who is just a spectator of all the fights and that is the one who will win the show,” Romit told BollywoodLife.

For the uninitiated Ronit and Shilpa had first met on the sets of Maayka. The couple called off their Goa wedding only a few days before the date citing personal issues. Romit is now happily married to media professional Tina Kakkar and the couple is parents to a daughter. Romit has said he would not mind being part of Bigg Boss if given a chance. “I haven’t been offered to be on the show yet. We all know that people get money to go on Bigg Boss. And if I am getting money, then why not. I will definitely think about it,” Romit has said.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no end to Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s fights on the show. Gupta has been so irritated with Shilpa’s behaviour that he even tried to jump off the wall to escape the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa and Vikas have been at loggerheads with each other since Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain days.