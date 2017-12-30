Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has created history as #WeLoveShilpaShinde trends on Twitter with more than 1 million tweets. This record has never been set by any other contestant in the Bigg Boss history. Former Bigg Boss contestant shared the good news on his official Twitter handle and congratulated her fans. Her brother Ashutosh Shinde also thanked her fans for showering their love on the television star and making her trend on the top charts.

With just 2 weeks left for the Bigg Boss 11 finale, it seems like we have a clear winner in front of us. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde’s fandom has achieved new heights as the hashtag #WeLoveShilpaShinde has been trending on top charts with more than 1 million retweets. This feat has not been achieved by another other contestant in the Bigg Boss history. It would not be surprising if the contestant takes home the winner trophy with such a massive fan following supporting her.

Former Bigg Boss Season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh shared the good news on his official Twitter handle and tweeted; “New INDIAN TELEVISION record created – 1.1 MILLION TWEETS for a SHOW & a particular contestant – #WeLoveShilpaShinde CONGRATS TO ALL.” Shilpa Shinde’s brother who recently entered the house for the Padosi task thanked her followers with the tweet, “This wouldn’t have been possible without your lovely #Shilpians #WeLoveShilpaShinde”. Undoubtedly, this small victory has definitely brought the actor closer to the Bigg Boss winner title.

The journey of Bhabhi Jee Ghar Par Hai fame actress started off on a rough note due to her rift with co contestant Vikas Gupta due to which she received a lot of late in the initial days. As the show progressed, Shilpa Shinde became one of the most favourite contestants inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Her friendship with Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan as well as her motherly bond with other contestants was deeply appreciated in the show. Show’s host and superstar Salman Khan has also indirectly expressed his fondness towards the contestant and supported her throughout her journey.

Here are some of the tweets by her fans:

HISTORY created .. #WeLoveShilpaShinde trended with over 1 Million tweets.. MIND-BOGGLING .. As i said before, #Shilpa is a SUPER STAR .. abh toh bus #BiggBoss11 ki winning trophy haath mein lene ki deri hai.. pic.twitter.com/qzGd70ZQri — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 30, 2017

Breaking – Congratulations SHILPA fans 👏 you you guys created history by touching magical figure of 1M Tweets marvelous 👏

This is highest for any reality show contestant. Her fan following is unimaginable#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeLoveShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/s8nhQBXgEO — The Khabari 👁 (@TheKhabari1) December 29, 2017