Benafsha Soonawalla was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Her journey in the Bigg Boss house has been a rollercoaster ride. In the initial weeks, Benafsha failed to entertain the audience and was mostly seen sleeping and lazing around. Even host Salman Khan gave her many hints and told her that her on-screen appearance was pretty low as per comparison with other contestants and she was not actively participating in the Bigg Boss house. However, two weeks ago when Benafsha was nominated, she started showing her aggressive side on the show.

She picked up several fights with contestants like Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma and even got nominated for the next week for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair. Benafsha started getting very close to contestant Priyank Sharma, who she already knew before entering the house. Her closeness with Priyank raised many eyebrows as Benafsha was already dating a VJ called Varun Sood outside the house. During her stay in the house, Benafsha had only been close to Priyank, in fact their closeness apparently irked the latter’s girlfriend and she broke up with Priyank.

In one of the recent episodes, Benafsha, who was disturbed about her nomination, went to Priyank’s bed and got a little close with him which made everyone upset inside the house, who deemed it indecent. After her exit, Benfasha posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: “This is for all the haters, I’m so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone’s trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to you all made you guys say so much, now that I’m back, I’ll make sure I turn back all the fingers you all are pointing towards me.”

After her eviction, Benafsha’s boyfriend Varun Sood, also took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video, featuring himself and Benafsha – stating that all was well. He captioned it: “You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl? Makes me fall for her more every time.”