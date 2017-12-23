In one of the Unseen videos on Voot, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani were seen having a discussion on Bollywood singer Armaan Malik. While Vikas Gupta praises Armaan and his brother Amaal Malik on their hard work to build their respective careers, Akash body-shamed Armaan and said that the singer has gained weight and has a paunch.

Bigg Boss 11 house has become the center of controversies. It seems like the contestants do not seem to learn anything from each other’s mistakes and seem to dig trouble for themselves. Post the BB Poultry task, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan were sent to Kaalkothari. During their kaalkothari stay, Vikas and Akash ended up getting into a massive fight. Bigg Boss had to warn both the contestants and told them that they might face serious consequences if they do not stop. Vikas Gupta has also been alleged to lip-kiss Akash Dadlani in midst of the fight.

What was surprising is that the fight did not last for that long and duo sorted out their differences. In one of the Unseen Undekha clips on Voot app, the two are seen having a conversation on Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and music composer Amaal Malik. Vikas Gupta praises the brother duo that they have worked very hard to build their respective careers and met them when they were struggling to make a mark in the Bollywood industry. On the other hand, Akash stoops down to body shaming Armaan and said that the singer has gained weight and developed a paunch. The brothers have not given any reaction to his comments.

Television actor Hina Khan has run into trouble for badmouthing his counterparts on the show. In a video that had gone viral, Hina was seen dissing her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. She said Khatron Ke Khiladi is not just about physical strength but also about mental strength. Rithvik and Karan did not have the mental strength and that is the reason they got eliminated from the show. Earlier, she was seen mocking popular television actors Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Gauhar Khan. Looking at the recent controversies, it seems that it is high time Bigg Boss 11 contestants remember that they are on national television and watch what they speak.