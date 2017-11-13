Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, who have been constantly fighting with each other in the Bigg Boss 11 house since the very first day, finally became friends now as they shared an adorably cute conversation in the Weekend Ka Waar episode with each other when Vikas spotted Shilpa crying under the dining table.

The Weekend ka Waar episode of Bigg Boss 11 was full of interesting elements. From actor-comedian Kapil Sharma playing some amusing games with housemates to Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma facing a backlash from host Salman Khan, the weekend was full of fun, drama and surprises. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Sunday made an appearance on the show to promote her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. She played interesting games with the contestants and contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde joined Vidya as radio jockeys. The show also witnessed double eviction.

As we all know that the Bigg Boss house is full of surprises each day. Nothing is permanent in this house, not even enmity and Bigg Boss 11 old enemies Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s recent patch up is a proof of that. On the Sunday’s Weekend Ka Waar, we saw Shilpa support Vikas when Salman pitted him against Priyank Sharma at Sultaani Akhada. In fact, towards the end of the episode, the two were seen sharing some sweet words under the dining table. Yesterday, after Sabyasachi Satpathy left the house, Shilpa got extremely upset and began crying under the dining table. She was sitting under the table trying to hide her tears from the camera.

Vikas soon spotted her and what followed was a sweet conversation. Vikas consoled Shilpa by saying that she is very strong, and he respects her a lot. He added that he salutes her and wanted to see her the same way when she used to tease him. Hearing this, Shilpa was moved and asked Vikas not to change his behaviour towards her. Both the contestants promised that they will always be good to each other. This episode was proof that nothing is permanent in the Bigg Boss house and the fans of Vikas and Shilpa rejoiced.