The new luxury budget task called the BB Dino Park was given to the contestants of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Like always, the task would not only decide their luxury budget but will also have a direct effect on the captaincy. Vikas Gupta played a very smart game with Luv and Puneesh and makes sure that Hina Khan is out from the captaincy's race.

Vikas uses his cunningness and promises Luv that he would destroy Sapna’s picture but as Vikas gets out , contrary to what was planned, he goes ahead and does what he pleases and destroys Hina’s photo

Tasks in Bigg Boss 11 have been interesting and amusing since the beginning of Season 11. After each task, we witness many contestants change their relationship with each other. While some rivals become friends, some friends become enemies. We also see several fights and arguments among the contestants during the tasks. The luxury budget task given to the contestants has a direct effect on captaincy and therefore, the housemates leave no stone unturned to win the luxury budget task and this is exactly what Vikas Gupta did in the latest ‘BB Dino Park’ task where he once again proved that he is the most clever person who plays extremely smart using his brain and doesn’t need to use physical strength to win a task.

The lawn area was converted into a dinosaur park and each contestant’s photograph was placed in the centre of the lawn area. Vikas, Puneesh and Luv were the three ‘dinosaurs’ locked in a cage in the BB Dino Park. At regular intervals, with the sound of a dinosaur roaring, one ‘dinosaur’ could come out of the cage and crush one of the contestants’ pictures whom they do not want to see as the next captain. The other contestants will play the role of caretakers who have to pamper the dinosaurs. As the three dinosaurs—Vikas, Puneesh and Luv are in the cage, they first planned to peacefully complete this task by taking turns to get out of the cage.

However, as the game began, the first ‘dinosaur’ to make it inside the arena is Luv who first destroys Shilpa’s picture because she has said that if she became a captain, she would make Luv’s life hell. In the second chance, Luv makes it inside the arena once again and destroys Arshi’s picture. This irked Vikas, who wanted to save Arshi. Vikas and Luv then began arguing about who should go next inside the arena to destroy other contestants’ picture. They began arguing as Luv wanted to go again for the first time and because of his body strength Vikas was unable to stop him.

Vikas then uses his cunningness and promises Luv that he would destroy Sapna’s picture but as Vikas gets out, contrary to what was planned, he goes ahead and does what he pleases and destroys Hina’s photo instead of Sapna’s and then retaliates saying Luv should use his own sense while playing this game. This was surely a very well planned move by mastermind Vikas Gupta.