The eleventh season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been one of the most dramatic and crazy seasons of all times. The high-voltage drama which is being created by housemates is getting the show more and more TRP’s with each passing day as the contestants are actually stooping to a new low by accusing and fighting with each other. Weeks before the finale, contestants Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani who do not like each other since day one indulged into a physical fight.

Vikas Gupta, who is called the mastermind of the Bigg Boss 11 house, has yet again involved himself in a new controversy by making an attempt to kiss Akash Dadlani on his lips. When Akash retaliated by pushing Vikas away, but in return received a stronger push from Vikas. All this can be witnessed in the latest video which has gone viral on the internet and many people are demanding Vikas’s eviction from the Salman Khan show. Vikas has clearly broken one of the most important rules of the Bigg Boss house by getting physical with a co-contestant.

It all began when Akash, Arshi and Vikas were chosen as the worst performers of the luxury budget BB Farm task by the housemates and locked up in the kaal kothri by Shilpa Shinde.