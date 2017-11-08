Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has been on a roller coaster ride ever since he became a part of the show. From his fallout with Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan to his endless spats with Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta has always been the talk of the Bigg Boss house and has made headlines for getting into one controversy or the other. Vikas, who is a television producer and he has worked for famous shows like Gumrah, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, and MTV’s Webbed, is known for many controversies in real life as well. According to rumours, Vikas was dating television actor Parth Samthaan. It was reported he was in a serious relationship with Parth Samthaan. Things turned extremely ugly when in 2016, Yeh Hai Aashiqui lead actor Parth Samthaan accused him of molestation. The controversy went on for long and got uglier with both Vikas and Parth accusing each other. Apparently, the reason behind the legal battle between the two was because their relationship came to an end.

Now the latest speculations making grounds are that Parth Samthaan has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 11 to enter the house as a wild card entry. According to a source close to the show, Parth is being offered a heavy amount to make an appearance on the show. However, a leading entertainment portal reported that Parth may not enter the show as he doesn’t want to garner attention for all the wrong reasons. The makers reportedly approached Parth with a heavy paycheck but the latter refused as he wants to stay away from Vikas and all the controversies. “Parth has decided to not go in the past, which is why he has flatly refused to be on the show, even though they were ready to pay him quite a handsome remuneration,” says the source. However, it would have been interesting to see both Vikas and Parth staying together under the same roof in the Bigg Boss house.