The Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 11 has always been interesting and full of fun, all thanks to host Salman Khan who makes the weekend more exciting. Thanks to host Salman Khan’s witty nature and many special guests, who appear on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and of course the elimination, in which one of the nominated contestants is shown the door. In this Weekend Ka Waar episode, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone had set the stage on fire with her spectacular performances. She even played some fun games with host Salman Khan.

As the Sunday episode began, Deepika walked into the house and met the contestants who were overwhelmed with her presence. She then assigned tasks to the housemates. She first called Akash Dadlani and asked him to perform a task in which Akash had to inhale helium gas and then sing. Akash made weird voices that made everyone laugh. Deepika Padukone loved Akash for being such a sport. It was then Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani’s turn. Deepika invited Arshi and Hiten to the stage. She turned the tables and asked Hiten to express his love for her, which got Arshi too excited. Deepika Padukone then asked Sapna Chaudhary to perform.

Deepika then asked the housemates to take one person’s name who had Rani Padmavati qualities. Shilpa got the maximum votes. Deepika next asked who had the abilities like Raja Ratan Singh. Everyone took Hiten’s name. She then asked who Alauddin Khilji was, the villain of the house is. Although, most people took Vikas Gupta’s name but However, most of the contestants choose Puneesh and hence, Deepika declared him as Alauddin Khilji. After Deepika left, it was now time for one contestant to be eliminated from the show. The three contestants who were nominated were—Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonwalla, and Sapna Choudhary. Salman Khan finally revealed that it was Benafsha Soonawalla who was evicted as she received the minimum votes. Soon after Benafsha left, Hina and Priyank completely broke down.