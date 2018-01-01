Bigg Boss 11 contestants bring in the New Year celebrations with show's host and megastar Salman Khan. As a new year tradition, all the housemates were asked to suggest each other new year resolutions and they had guess which contestant had suggested them that resolution. While Vikas Gupta predicted it wrong who had suggested him to stop being a cry baby, Shilpa Shinde received a suggestion by Akash Dadlani to stop being a flip.

Salman Khan brings in the new year with Bigg Boss 11 housemates. After the eviction of Priyank Sharma from the Bigg Boss house, the competition has paved the way for the rise of fear and insecurity of among each and every contestant. In the episode aired on December 31, the contestants were asked to suggest each other new year resolutions and the contestants had to guess which contestant had suggested them that particular new year resolution. Vikas Gupta received a new year resolution of not being a cry baby and he guessed it to be from Hina Khan in which he was absolutely wrong. The next resolution was for Shilpa shinde written by Vikas Gupta that she should stop caring about others and start focusing on herself.

In a not so shocking turn of events, Akash had a rather mean resolution for Shilpa that she should stop being a flip. It was rather difficult for Shilpa to guess who had written it for her but salman khan suggested that it was Akash who had written it. Puneesh reads Akash’s resolution that he should start feeling the pain of others while his resolution said that he should stop drinking so much. The show’s host Salman introduced an interesting task of ‘Pati, Patni and Woh’ in which Vikas and Shilpa had to act like a married couple while Hina would be the Woh in the story. Both Shilpa and Hina had to try and win the heart of Vikas. Vikas attempted the task quite seemingly which led salman to appreciate his performance and tell him that there would be a lot of film offers waiting for him when he comes out of the show.

Balraaj from the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ entered the show for a brief period of time and set the mood on a lighter note. This week’s Sultani Akhada involved all the housemates divided in two teams led by captain Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Shilpa Shinde opts for Puneesh and Luv while Akash and Vikas join the team led by Hina. Khatron ki Khiladi Hina’s team wins the kabaddi task as well as the Sultani Akhada. To mark the end of the night, the house was converted into an award’s night where Akash Dadlani grabbed the maximum awards like most ladhaku contestant, most flipped contestant as well as the most fizzy contestant in the show.

Hina Khan won the title of drama queen while Vikas wins the title of ‘Sarv Gyani Sadasya’ over her. Akash and Puneesh were given the Pagal Premi Jodi Award. Luv Tyagi receives the double dholaki award and all the other contestants get to see him bitching about his close friend Hina Khan. This definitely impact their friendship as the Hina was seen asking Luv, “Am I Bossy to You?”. With the eviction of Priyank Sharma, it seems the friendship trio between Priyank-Luv and Hina has ceased to exist.