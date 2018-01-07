In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11 on Saturday, Rani Mukerji entered the show to promote her upcoming movie Hichki and played a fun game by giving each housemate a name to imitate other housemates.

Bigg Boss 11 is getting closer to grand finale and makers are trying to fun the up quotient with each episode. Mukerji also had some advice for Salman Khan and asked him to forget about marriage and focus on having kids.

It was Salman Khan’s turn to take the class of contestants next. The Bigg Boss host slammed Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan for ranking Puneesh and Akash above them in popularity. He added that their fans were disappointed with them for underestimating their popularity. Khan also lashes out at Aksh Dadlani and calls him the most irritating contestant of the show. Dadlani in turn apologises. Salman warns Akash to not repeat his deeds in the outside world, or he would be beaten up.

In the show, Hina Khan, who is known to create a fuss over hygiene called Shilpa Shinde the most unhygienic person in the house. In today’s episode, Salman will announce the name of the evicted contestant. As per the report, it will be Luv Tyagi who will be shown the door. The season 11 of Bigg Boss will meet its winner next Sunday.

