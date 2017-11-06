In the task given to the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Hina Khan disclosed that she ran away from home, Sabyasachi wanted a sex reassemble surgery in 2001 and Vikas Gupta revealed that he separated his parents. Hiten's confession, however, was quite funny as he said that his wife is the one who shops for him. Akash Dadlani revealed that he cheated during a tournament.

Bigg Boss 11 is incomplete without the Weekend ka Waar episode when host Salman Khan meets the housemates and makes them perform some fun and entertaining tasks. From making two contestants fight in the ‘Sultani Akhada’ to making them face fun punishments for breaking the rules of the house, Salman Khan surely makes the Weekend ka Waar an amusing treat to watch. During the latest Weekend ka Waar episode, joined by ex-Bigg Boss contestant Tanisha Mukherjee, TV news anchor Shweta Singh and Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra on stage, Salman Khan asked the contestants to reveal a secret that no one else knows about them. The one with the most interesting and shocking secret would be safe from nominations.

As the contestants began to reveal their secrets one by one in front of the camera, many contestants such as Shilpa Shinde, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Sapna Chaudhary revealed some really shocking and deep secrets. Arshi Khan revealed her 2015 controversy related to Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and said that whatever statements she made during that period was just a joke and nothing else. Shilpa accepted that she had lied to her father about completing her graduation and apologised to her father. Priyank admitted that he was once chucked out of a show within two hours of the episode and the person who chucked him out was none other than Vikas Gupta.

Some contestants like Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani revealed very lame stories which according to Salman, Tanisha and Karanvir were completely cooked up. While Hina Khan disclosed that she once ran away from home, Hiten revealed that it’s his wife who shops for him. Some of the contestants also revealed some serious secrets. Sabyasachi said that he wanted a sex reassemble surgery in 2001 and Vikas Gupta took the blame of separating his parents. Benafsha admitted to having an anxiety disorder while Sapna said that she wanted to study for SI exams because she didn’t want her mother to suffer. She revealed her father passed away during her schooling days and she had the responsibility to take care of the family. After the task was over, Sapna, Shilpa and Sabyasachi received most of the votes from the panelists and Shilpa was the winner of the task.