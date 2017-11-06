Dhinchak Pooja, who was the first wild card entry of this season has been eliminated from the show after receiving the minimum number. Although she garnered much attention since her entry into the house but slowly failed to make the show interesting with her presence.

This week in the Bigg Boss 11, a total of nine contestants—Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sabyasachi Satpathy, and Dhinchak Pooja were nominated. Because of receiving the minimum number of votes, Dhinchak Pooja was shown the door during this Weekend ka Waar episode. Although there were initial reports of Sabyasachi getting eliminated this week, it was finally Dhinchak Pooja who said goodbye to the Bigg Boss house just after a few weeks of entering the show as a wild card entry. This week, the nomination was also quite unique when two contestants were asked to mutually decide upon one of them getting nominated. Pooja was paired along with Arshi Khan, and without a thought, the young singer decided to nominate herself for her friend without getting into any kind of spat.

Dhinchak Pooja made a sensational entry into the Bigg Boss house. From singing songs with host Salman Khan to making news for having lice in her hair, Dhinchak Pooja made a lot of headlines since her wild card entry. When Dhinchak Pooja entered the house, few contestants were not happy with her entry and did not give her a warm welcome. During her stay in the house, she had the strongest bonding with Akash as they both used to sing and rap inside the house. The housemates also teased her by linking her to Luv Tyagi. Recently, they were seen applying haldi to Pooja and Luv and celebrating their haldi ceremony. During her stay in the house, Pooja was also given a task to make a song on Bigg Boss house and its contestants. Even though it was a short stint for Pooja in the Bigg Boss house, she did garner a lot of attention.