Yeh Rishta fame Hina Khan is one of the strongest contenders in the race towards the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale. With just a few days left for the finale, let's analyse why Hina deserves to win the Bigg Boss 11 title. The other top contestants in the show are Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

The countdown for the Bigg Boss finale has left everybody with just one question running in their minds, “Who will win the title of Bigg Boss 11?” The top contenders remaining in the game are Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. In this final week with the sword of mid week elections swinging on each contestant’s chances to win the game show, the game might take a different route altogether. Still confused on which contestant to support in the finale? Don’t worry. Here is the breakdown of each contestant journey so far, their strengths and weaknesses and why they deserve to win the title.

Hina Khan, also popularly known as Sher Khan has been one of the most controversial contestants this season but has strong chances of winning the season, here’s why. You love her or you hate her, you just cannot ignore her. The Khatron ke Khiladi contestant has showcased her winning streak in almost every task. Shedding her perfect bahu image from Yeh Rishta, Hina showed a completely different side of her as a style diva and set the fashion quotient high. Even when the whole house sided with Vikas Gupta, Sher Khan showed that she needed no gang to move forward in the game. The friendship bond she formed with Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawala was deeply appreciated. The contestant had even gone so far so nominate herself just to save Luv Tyagi in the game.

On the contrary, Hina has also attracted massive hate for herself from her contemporaries for passing insensitive comments on her co-stars in the industry as well as in the Bigg Boss house. From passing callous comments on celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Sheikh to her Khatron Ke Khiladi co contestants Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani, slut shaming Arshi Khan in the house to calling Hiten Tejwani spineless, Hina has been under the scanner in the house as well as outside. The television actor has also been called out for her hypocrisy and bluntly refusing to accept some of her statements in the house.

Striding past all the hatred and criticsm, Hina has been a complete entertainment package portraying a multitude of emotions on camera and finds perfection in her imperfection. Fans from all over the country have been showering their love on the contestant for always showing her real side and have made her trend on Twitter with the hashtag “Hina Deserves BB 11 Trophy”. Celebrities like Rohan Mehra, Sambhavna Seth, SShivani Durga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kanchi Singh, and Geeta Phogat have been rooting for Hina to become the Bigg Boss 11 winner.

Will she be able to win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy? For that, we would have to wait and watch the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 on this Sunday.