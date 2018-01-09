In the finale week of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, we analyse why Shilpa Shinde deserves to win the show. From the mega on screen fights with former enemy Vikas Gupta to her spectacular friendship with Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, the journey of Shilpa has been a remarkable one.

As we have entered the finale week of India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss, it becomes natural to think about who might be the lucky one to take the winner’s trophy home. The top contenders to the race for finale includes Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. All the contestants are nominated this week for the mid week eviction which might potentially change the course of the game at the end of the show. Haven’t decided your favourite yet? Don’t worry, we will help you reach that decision by analyzing the contenders journey so far and weighing their pros and cons to help you make the final decision.

The journey of Shilpa Shinde in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been a remarkable one. In the beginning, Shilpa Shinde was definitely seen in a negative light due to her persistent on going rivalry with Vikas Gupta but soon the audiences got to see her in a different light altogether. The rekindling of friendship between Vikas and Shilpa and her bonding with Akash, Puneesh and Arshi Khan has definitely won hearts. The contestant has been often criticized for her over confidence on her fan base and has been credited as the reason for not giving her best in the tasks given by the makers. The intelligent move to not support Hiten Tejwani in the game also invited quite a backlash for the reality star.

Shilpa’s massive fan base support has time and again made her fly high on the top trends from #ShilpaWinningHearts to #WeLoveShilpaShinde. The top names among her supporters include Former Bigg Boss winners Vindu Dara Singh and Gauahar Khan, Manu Punjabi to Luv Tyagi among many others. The contestant was also the winner of BB Mall task in which she outweighed the rest of the contestants by a huge margin as a result of live and in person voting. Will she be able to win the title? For that, we would have to stay glued to our TV screens till the preview of BB 11 Grand Finale on this Sunday.