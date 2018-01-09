With Bigg Boss 11 just around the corner, we analyse why Vikas Gupta deserves to win the Bigg Boss title. Popularly known as the mastermind of the show, even though Vikas entered the show as a celebrity, he gained his celebrity status and stardom after his stint in the show.

In the final countdown to Bigg Boss 11 grand finale, all the viewers are sitting on the edge of their seats rooting for their favourite contenders. The Top 5 contenders in the race to win the esteemed title of Bigg Boss 11 are Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Gupta. With the dangerous sword of mid week eviction swinging on the heads of the contenders, the game can take any unexpected turn or twist. Have you decided on your favourite contestant yet? Don’t worry, we will solve your this problem by reflecting on the contenders journey so far in the game and weigh their chances of winning the game.

Popularly known as Guchipuu or the Mastermind, Vikas Gupta has left an imprint on every viewer’s hearts and minds. The journey of Vikas started on a rather rough note due to his former rivalry with Shilpa Shinde. Just like winning the hearts of his audiences, he also calmed the furious Shilpa with his kind gestures. Due to his competitive attitude, Vikas has given a tough competition to other housemates and has won most of the tasks given by the Bigg Boss team. Even though Vikas entered the house as a celebrity, he gained his stardom because of his stint in the Bigg Boss house just like other commoners.

The mastermind tag has also been treated as a negative quality as he was able to attract most of the housemates in his gang and enjoy a clear majority. His fellow contenders have also criticised Vikas as a crybaby as he wanted to run away from the house when Shilpa had started to get on his nerves or when Hina made a remark on his dressing sense. However, Vikas has been able to stride past all the criticism and emerge as one of the strongest contenders in the race towards the finale.

Celebrities like former Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Punjabi, Anita Hassanandani, Hiten Tejwani and Rannvijay Singha have been support the lost boy in his Bigg Boss journey to win the show and bring home glory. Will Vikas Gupta win the Bigg Boss title? We would have to wait and watch the final episode of Weekend ka Waar with Salman Khan on Sunday.