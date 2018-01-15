Talking about the moment she was announced the winner, Shilpa Shinde told India Forums in her interview, “My major breakdown happened because of Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan.” Arshi and Akash were initially close to Shilpa and even called her Shilpa Maa for a few weeks inside the house. However, the trio later fell apart and Shilpa was left all alone in the game.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has not only won this season’s trophy but the actress also won millions of hearts because of her warm nature and pleasant personality. Shilpa has all the qualities of a winner. She was patient, she was honest and most of all, she was brave. She was a lone wolf in the controversial reality show and when all contestants played in teams, it was Shilpa Shinde who played the game alone and therefore emerged as the winner. Shilpa used to cook for everyone in the house since day one and many contestants began calling her Shilmaa. Even though a popular actress like Hina Khan was standing beside her in the competition, Shilpa has faith in her fans and was sure that she would win.

“The audience who voted for me despite me singing such a tone-deaf song, I had complete faith in them. I did not think about defeat for a single moment. I had the confidence,” Shilpa said in an interview to a leading daily after Bigg Boss finale. Talking about her journey, Shilpa said in a video interview, “It has been a big journey and a great one. It is still unbelievable. After what I have gone through, this is the perfect answer… I think the way I lived inside that house, the way relationships were made there, I had never imagined such changes in my life.”

Shilpa also believes that audience support also is a clean chit of sorts, given the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy she was embroiled in earlier. “This is not a filmy line but truth always wins. I have never hurt anyone and that pays back. I have always wanted good for everyone. No artist from my industry has ever supported me but all technicians have been on my side,” she said.

Talking about the moment she was announced the winner, Shilpa told India Forums in her interview, “My major breakdown happened because of Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan.” Arshi and Akash were initially close to Shilpa and even called her Shilpa Maa for a few weeks inside the house. However, the trio later fell apart and Shilpa was left all alone in the game.

And what does she has to say about Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up Hina Khan? Shilpa said she would not want to meet Hina ever again in her life. “While Hina Khan knew everything in the kitchen, I had no clue. However, I did all the work but she never bothered. I had never cooked for 18-19 people earlier.”