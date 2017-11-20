“When director Vinoth narrated the story, what really took me by fascination was the fact ‘Theeran…’ is based on the true story. The history and past which Oma is associated with in this film is really amazing,” says Abhimanyu.

The movie is a hit in both Tamil and Telugu and everyone in the cast is on cloud nine. The Tamil film ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ starring Karthi, Rakul Preet and Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Singh has struck gold at the box office and its Telugu version, ‘Khakee’, is also running successfully. Abhimanyu Singh, who plays Oma in this film, has acted with Karthi for the first time and can’t stop praising the actor. “Karthi is such a wonderful human being. He is always focussed on his acting and keeps working at it. I found him to be disciplined, hardworking and at the same time, easy going.”

“When director Vinoth narrated the story, what really took me by fascination was the fact ‘Theeran…’ is based on the true story. The history and past which Oma is associated with in this film is really amazing,” says Abhimanyu. The actor also says that the director Vinoth loves and respects his actor. “Vinoth always keeps looking out for ways to improve the scenes and keeps experimenting with what’s best. He is a very sincere person.”Abhimanyu Singh has acted in many Telugu films in the past and in Tamil films as well. The role of Oma is perhaps one of the most villainous ones he has played and been widely appreciated for.

Playing Oma was not easy for him either. “We had to shoot through the day under extreme climatic conditions. By the end of day, I would take 15 minutes to wash my face to remove the dirt! But all that was worth it and I am happy to see that the film is a big success!”