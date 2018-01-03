Now, before we tell you what actually the hit Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra said, let's find out what are Blind Items. Now, a basic Google search will tell you that a blind item is actually a news story, typically in a gossip column, in which the details of the matter are reported while the identities of the people involved in the matter are not revealed. With all out in open now the only thing left to see is, if the blind items will still get the non-needed attention.

Now, a basic Google search will tell you that a blind item is actually a news story, typically in a gossip column, in which the details of the matter are reported while the identities of the people involved in the matter are not revealed | image for pictorial representation

Women celebrities don’t get along well or superstars have tantrums in their blood; well these are a few of the most cliché statements that we all have witnessed throughout our lifetime. However, a soon end to these cliché phrases was seen after actress Parineeti Chopra slammed all the blind items spreading rumours based on such clichés. Now, before we tell you what actually the hit Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra said, let’s find out what are Blind Items. Now, a basic Google search will tell you that a blind item is actually a news story, typically in a gossip column, in which the details of the matter are reported while the identities of the people involved in the matter are not revealed.

Were you able to recall some news reports with the blind item? We thought so. Getting back to ‘What is blind item’, so basically, in layman terms, a blind item is a rumour which has no backing of solid facts but some mean intentions. Bollywood industry is the biggest industry that faces the problems of blind items as new reports just get published with no hard back to back the story and eventually gives the reader an opportunity to decide who is right without even knowing a whole part of the story. The blind items are mostly harsh on actresses as they showcase female co-stars not getting along well behind the cameras.

Maybe this helps in recalling one of the biggest reported ‘cat fight’ of Bollywood between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Yes! The news wasn’t based on hard facts as the reports had no official comments from the two. Today for the first time an actress came in open and slammed the blind items. Parineeti Chopra said, “Female co-stars do gel along pretty well and blind items are just a farce with no solid proof of backing.” The gorgeous actress further added, “I feel that a single statement [made] by somebody becomes a gossip, and then it travels until it gets bigger and becomes a rumoured story. That’s what I believe in and I, myself, have seen it. There could be one percent truth in something but by the time it reaches these blind items, it becomes something else altogether.”

With all out in open now the only thing left to see is, if the blind items will still get the non-needed attention.