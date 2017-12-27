The Sultan of Cinema celebrates his 52nd birthday with co-star Katrina Kaif and other friends at his farmhouse in Mumbai. Though many of his films have made tremendous money, especially the latest Tiger Zinda Hai. His other movies like Veer, Tubelight, Yuvvraj are reluctantly enjoyed by his fans.

The superstar of Bollywood and founder of Being Human Foundation, Salman Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday today 27 December. Salman along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-host, Katrina Kaif celebrated his birthday at his farmhouse which included celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arora Sisters and director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. His latest thriller film, directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar Tiger Zinda Hai crossed the Rs.150 crore mark in only its third day at the box office. The movie is a sequel of the blockbuster hit, Ek Tha Tiger, which again had Katrina Kaif as his co-star.

His movies have often depicted macho-ism, robustness and excessive drama which appear ‘larger than life’. His innumerable blockbusters like Wanted, Ready, Dabangg, Bodyguard have not only made tremendous money but also gained immense fandom. His other blockbuster film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan which gave a message of fraternity, oneness and communal harmony also gained much attention globally. Though the Sultan of Indian Cinema has given numerous hits, he also has a list of not-so-successful movies. Here are some that we have listed for you:

God Tussi Great Ho: A fantasy comedy film, directed by Rumi Jaffery, had stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Sohail Khan along with Big B Amitabh Bachchan. In the film Salman as Arun blames God for his failures. The movie failed at the box office.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: A family drama film directed by Sooraj Barjatya had Salman Khan with Sonam Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Salman portrayed a double role in the film one as an enduring king and the other as a robust boxer, but the double Salman characters did not manage to impress the audience.

Veer: An epic love story of a warrior: Directed by Anil Sharma, which is an action drama film, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Zarine Khan, Jackie Shroff. Salam as Veer Pratap Singh, a Pindari Prince combats against the British. Dialogues like “Yeh mere dadda ki talwar hai” from the movie Veer, failed to gain the audiences’ attention.

Yuvvraj: The film which was directed by Shubhash Ghai was a total disaster, though the music by AR Rahman gave little hope to the audience.

Tubelight : Salman’s latest war drama film, Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan and produced by the Sultan himself, was based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War. It was an adaptation of the 2015 American film Little Boy but the movie barely caught the audience’s attention.

Though these movies failed to mark the excellence of portrayal of characters by Salman which were entwined with macho-ism, the films had a deeper message —communal harmony and affection among various communities.