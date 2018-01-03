Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next big production Brahmastra movie starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film will be a fantasy adventure triology and is slated for a release next year on August 15, 2019. The first phase of shooting will commence in February 2018 in Israel.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director have started the preparations for their next big release Brahmastra in Israel. The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable image of the trio on his own official Twitter handle. “The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!” he said.

With an amazing star cast, there will also be a lot of firsts. It will be the first time Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt. Not just that, it will also be the first time the duo will be seen with Big B in a film. Alia Bhatt shared another image on her instagram account with the caption, “Prep vibes”. Brahmastra will be a fantasy adventure film that will hit the big screen next year on August 15, 2019. Helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in collaboration with Fox studios.

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

Earlier, filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee had said, “It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called ‘Brahmastra’ because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be. In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It’s a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew.” Till then, we would have to wait and watch if this new genre film will be able to carve out a niche for itself and spell the magic on the box office.