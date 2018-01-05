The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones have been delayed as HBO announced on Thursday that the final season will be aired in 2019, not in 2018. The fans across the world were disheartened by the delay but fret not, as we bring you 5 TV series that you must watch in 2018.

It was a sad Thursday for the Game of Thrones fans after cable channel HBO announced that the eighth and final season of the popular television series will go on air in 2019. All the GoT fans across the world were gunning for a 2018 release of the concluding season of Game of Thrones but that expectation was dealt a huge blow after the announcement. So, it is going to be a long year wait but fret not, we have got the list of 5 highly rated television series to keep you busy with.

Vikings

Did you watch the Vikings yet? It features the chronicles of legendary Ragnar Lothbrok, the leader of Norse seafarers and raiders. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or mythical; the sets, costumes and the visualisations of the TV series make it worth a watch.

Westworld

Both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes have given incredible ratings to Westworld as it is like a fresh air of breath to the television. It is set in futuristic Western-themed amusement park where visitors interact with automatons. But things take a drastic turn when the automatons stop taking human command.

Fargo

The crime drama was originally aired in 2014 and total three seasons of it have been released so far. It is a mix of powerful performances from the actors, intriguing story line and incredible conclusion. The majority of the series has been shot in Minnesota and North Dakota, and every twist and turn of the serial end up at Fargo.

House of Cards

The USP of this TV series is undoubtedly Kevin Spacey. The two time Academy Award winner plays character of a Congressman, who along with his wife exact revenge on the people who betrayed him in the past. The popularity of House of Cards is such that since 2013, five seasons of it have been aired so far while the sixth is currently under production.

Better Call Saul

When Breaking Bad was brought to a gripping end, there were growing calls from the viewers for another season. To satiate the hunger, the makers introduced a spin-off named Better Call Saul which revolves around Saul Goodman or Jimmy McGill and shows his life from humble beginnings to him meeting Gus Fring. If you are a Breaking Bad lover, you just cannot miss it.