After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examining committee meeting on Padmavati row, the central film certification board has decided to give film Padmavati a U/A certificate along with some modifications and likely a change in the film’s title from Padmavati to Padmavat. According to reports, the certificate will only be issued after the required and agreed modifications in the film are made. The Central Board of Film Certification had conducted this meeting on December 28. Speaking on the Padmavati row, CBFC has said that the film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision.

Further speaking on Padmavati certification row, CBFC said, “A special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University. Panel member had insights and also some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmavati has been pulled into several controversies ever since the making of the film came into public view. Those who were opposing Padmavati’s release were of the opinion that the filmmakers have distorted with historical facts in the movie which could hurt people sentiments. A lot of protests had taken place to stall Padmavati’s release and attacks on film’s sets while shooting of the film was on.

However, the makers of the film Padmavati have repeatedly said that they have not distorted with historical facts in the movie. Meanwhile, protesting against film’s release, the Rajput Karni Sena had threatened and warned that if the film will be released without the suggested cuts, there will be widespread violence across the states.