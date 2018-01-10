The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested several cuts of scenes in a historical documentary on Kolkata called Kalikshetra by award-winning director Anirban Datta, which depicts the Naxalite movement in the city. The watchdog board has claimed that his documentary would be ‘anti-national’ and would be ‘seditious’.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested several cuts of scenes referring to 1970s Naxalite movement in Kolkata and 1946 Muslim League-instigated ‘Direct Action Day’ riots in a historical documentary on Kolkata by award-winning director Anirban Datta. The watchdog board has claimed that his documentary would ‘instigate communal passions’ and would be ‘seditious’. Datta had applied for CBFC certification in Delhi last month. After his request, the CBFC has suggested five cuts on the film.

In a recent interview with Republic, the director has refused to back down on CBFC’s suggestion and said he would even go to court if needed. The director said that he has highest regards for the CBFC but the board members have misinterpreted the guidelines. “They have invoked Sections 14 and 19 of CBFC guidelines stating that my work causes contempt of court, treason, and stirs communal passions. They have completely misinterpreted the censor board guidelines. Nowhere is written in the guidelines that historical facts can’t be presented. I will be violating other guidelines of CBFC if I agree to their cuts,” Datta quoted by The New Indian Express as saying.

The censor board has recently changed the name of movie ‘Padmavati’to ‘Padmavat’ and gave it a U/A certification after a series of delays due to the row created by Karni Sena over the release of the movie. The censor board skipped the screening another film named ‘S Durga’ at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa. The movie was initially named as ‘Sexy Durga’which was then turned into ‘S Durga’on CBFC’s suggestion.

Watch the trailer for movie here;