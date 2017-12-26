This outreach programmed is said to end with Rajinikanth revealing his plans on entering politics on December 31. While talking to his fans, Rajinikanth said that he was happy to meet them again. He further stated that he had planned this meet in advance. This outreach programme by Rajinikanth is the second one this year.

Superstar Rajinikanth who has kept shush over his long due plans of entering politics might see an end in the coming days. On December 26, Rajinikanth kicked-off his 6-day outreach plan of meeting his fans. This outreach programmed is said to end with Rajinikanth revealing his plans on entering politics on December 31. While talking to his fans, Rajinikanth said that he was happy to meet them again. He further stated that he had planned this meet in advance. This outreach programme by Rajinikanth is the second one this year.

While addressing the fans at the Raghvendra Hall in Chennai, Rajinikath also said that he never had intentions of becoming an actor. Earlier while meeting his fans in May, the superstar had said that he would call them for support if there was a war. Speaking about the outreach programme by Rajinikath, a senior functionary of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club said that there are chances of him disclosing his political plans. Talking to reporters he said, “There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering politics. He may do it or may not…only he knows…let no one speculate.” In the 6-day programme, the superstar Rajinikant is expected to meet over 1,000 fans across the 18 districts of Chennai.

I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0WsH67ZLeS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

All eyes had been on Rajinikath or “Thalaivar”, “Ultimate Boss” as his fans address him, after Kamal Hassan had announced his plans about entering the politics. Earlier during his May outreach programme, Rajinikant said, “If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow”. But when he was later asked about his remarks, the actor said, “Whatever I had to say I said; now I have nothing more to say”.

Previously in October 2017, the superstar Rajinikanth’s wife had stated that a lot will change in politics if his husband enters the field.