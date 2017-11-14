Bollywood actor Kunal Khemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan, who were recently blessed with an adorable baby girl have been spending most of their time with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On the special occasion of children's day, dad Kunal Kemmu shared the cutest photo of his daughter on Instagram and gave it an adorable caption.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu and actress Soha Ali Khan who were recently blessed with an adorable baby girl have been spending all their time with their little princess who they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The proud father of the little angel surprised us by sharing Inaaya’s adorable picture on Instagram on the occasion of children’s day. She is looking like a cupcake in the picture which was most probably clicked by daddy Kunal himself. He captioned the image as, “Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday.”

Kunal and Soha welcomed their daughter to the world on September 29. In an interview with a leading tabloid, Kunal shared that he is trying to be a hands-on-father and is happy how Soha is handling it all by herself. He said, “It was me who named her. Both I and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaya Naumi Kemmu. We named here Inaya Naumi as she was born on ‘Naumi’.

He further added, “She is just 11 days old and is sleeping for the most part of the day. She is a good kid and is very quiet. She does not cry at all. Touchwood. Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first, I thought she looked like an alien, but then that’s how most of the babies look. Her cousin Taimur had been over to meet her, but he didn’t give any particular reaction and we didn’t expect either as he is a baby too. He either laughs or cries after meeting people, but he enjoys whenever I pick him up and play with him.”