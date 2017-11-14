On the occasion of Children's Day, actor Saif Ali Khan decided to gift his son Taimur a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with an additional baby seat at the back. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that it would not be his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, but his son Taimur who would get the first car ride.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Ever since Taimur has entered their life, he has been grabbing all the media attention and love. On the occasion on Children’s Day, the star kid who is all set to turn 1 in December, got gifted a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee with an additional ‘baby seat’ by daddy Saif as a token of love on Taimur’s first Children’s Day. On Monday, Saif Ali Khan was spotted buying the car (which supposedly cost him around Rs 1.07 crores).

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that it would not be Kareena Kapoor Khan (currently with the shooting of Veere Di Wedding) who would get the first car ride but his son Taimur. “There’s a baby seat at the back (in the car) so yes, Taimur will get the first ride,” he said. On being asked about what he will gift Taimur on Children’s Day, The actor said, “I’ll have to think about it. I may just give him this car. This car has a lovely baby seat in the back. I’m very excited. I think Taimur will love the colour, nice cherry red. I have thought that I will keep this car for him.”

If he has planned something special for his kids on children’s day, Saif added: “I think every day is Children’s Day. No one day is special. Children are the important things in our lives.” On the work front, the actor will be seen on the big screen in his upcoming films Kaalakaandi and Baazaar, along with starring in Netflix series Sacred Games. His daughter Sara Ali Khan is all ready for her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.