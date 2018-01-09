Congress leader Raj Babbar feels that there is a conflict between Central and Rajasthan government on Padmavat release. He questioned Rajasthan cm Vasundhara Raje if she is opposed to the decision taken by Information and Broadcasting ministry as censor board which comes under the ministry has certified the film for a nation-wide release.

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Padmavat’ will not be released in her state, the Congress on Tuesday said there was a conflict between the central and state governments on the issue. “For us, the release of any film means it has been certified by the censor board (Central Board of Film Certification). The government of India should ask Vasundhara ji if she is opposed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The censor board, which comes under the Ministry, has given a certificate to release the film,” Congress leader Raj Babbar said.

“Is she not opposing the central government by not allowing the film to release (in Rajasthan),” he asked. Babbar added: “This is a conflict between the central and state governments. She should reply to this. Vasundhara Raje on Monday said ‘Padmavati’, now rechristened ‘Padmavat’, would not be released in cinema halls across the desert state. “The sacrifice by Queen Padmini (also known as Padmavati) is a matter of honour and respect for all of us and hence we will not allow anyone to show disrespect to this honour,” Scindia added further. Queen Padmini, she said, “is not just a historical character for us, but a pride for all of us and we will not allow anyone to disrespect this pride in any way”.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, however, still remains firm on its stand, disallowing release of the movie. It is now demanding that the names of the characters in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie be changed. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is slated to release on January 25.