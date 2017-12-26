Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable star-kid and we all do agree with that. From the day he was born until today, he has become the talk of the town. The little munchkin has been remained quite famous with the paparazzi and has become an internet sensation. Recently, Taimur celebrated his first birthday and social media has been flooded with the birthday wishes. A new video of baby Nawab of Pataudi has surfaced online and fans are going frenzy over his cute puppy face. This time our little Taimur is busy celebrating Christmas with his family and enjoying the extra attention of his uncles and aunts.
Taimur along with Saif and Kareena joined his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and uncles Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor’s residence, who breathed his last on December 4. The entire Kapoor clan looked all smiles as they celebrated the festival of Christmas together. However, the little Nawab received extra attention when he was made to wear sunglasses. Watch this adorable video here:
Taimur looks incredibly cute in a green-grey-red T-shirt with an image of snowman’s face printed on it. Karisma, Neetu Kapoor and Armaan also took Instagram to share a series of family photos wherein little Taimur can be seen enjoying the attention.
Taimur has already become a star. People across the country have become fans of his look and cuteness. Looking at his picturess we can say that a superstar is in process of making.