The entire Kapoor clan has recently celebrated Christmas and pictures from their celebrations are going viral on social media. Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the famous celebrity kid on social media and has created a buzz in Bollywood with his cute looks. A recent video of Taimur has surfaced from Kapoor's Christmas celebration making fans go gaga over his cuteness.

Taimur along with Saif and Kareena joined his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and uncles Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor's residence

Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable star-kid and we all do agree with that. From the day he was born until today, he has become the talk of the town. The little munchkin has been remained quite famous with the paparazzi and has become an internet sensation. Recently, Taimur celebrated his first birthday and social media has been flooded with the birthday wishes. A new video of baby Nawab of Pataudi has surfaced online and fans are going frenzy over his cute puppy face. This time our little Taimur is busy celebrating Christmas with his family and enjoying the extra attention of his uncles and aunts.

Taimur along with Saif and Kareena joined his grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and uncles Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain in the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor’s residence, who breathed his last on December 4. The entire Kapoor clan looked all smiles as they celebrated the festival of Christmas together. However, the little Nawab received extra attention when he was made to wear sunglasses. Watch this adorable video here:

Idk what's happening 😂😂 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:20am PST

Taimur looks incredibly cute in a green-grey-red T-shirt with an image of snowman’s face printed on it. Karisma, Neetu Kapoor and Armaan also took Instagram to share a series of family photos wherein little Taimur can be seen enjoying the attention.

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

Merry Christmas lil T 🎅🏻 A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:28am PST

Taimur has already become a star. People across the country have become fans of his look and cuteness. Looking at his picturess we can say that a superstar is in process of making.