Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Armin van Buuren first set foot in India back in 2009. Geared up for his India gig once again, he says when it comes to dance music, the country has now become an almost entirely different world. The DJ, who was also in India for last year’s Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival, will perform at the multi-genre Enchanted Valley Carnival concert, now titled Comio EVC Mumbai 2017, in December.

Asked how much the EDM scene has changed in the country over the years, he told IANS in an email interview: “In terms of dance music, it’s almost an entirely different world now. Back in 2009, it seemed as if dance music was barely scratching the surface, whereas now it’s bigger than it’s ever been before. This meteoric rise of dance music can be largely attributed to the fans, who have been absolutely vital to the growth of the scene.”

This will be his first time at Comio EVC Mumbai, which has shifted its venue in 2017 from Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra to Mumbai. Anything special planned for this edition?

“If at all possible, I will of course try to play something new to keep you all excited and hyped. That doesn’t take away the fact that Enchanted Valley Carnival is going to be epic as always, though,” he said. Buuren was nominated for Best Dance Recording for “This is what it feels like”, featuring singer Trevor Guthrie, at the Grammys. The track featured on his 2013 album “Intense”, which reached the second spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. The trance music maestro is also a five-time winner of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll. He also hosts a weekly “A State of Trance” radio show and is the co-founder of the Armada Music record label.

So, what’s the biggest highlight of his 20-year-long music career?

“There are a gazillion highlights to choose from, but ‘The Best of Armin Only’ (his show in celebration of his career’s 20th anniversary) in the Amsterdam Arena was a big thing for me,” he said. “Most of all though, I’m leaning to the moment when I got to celebrate the birth of my son with the crowd at Tomorrowland (in 2013). That was truly an unforgettable moment for me,” added the artiste, who has given hits like “Communication”, “In and out of love” and “Sunny days”. His upcoming gigs will take him to various parts of the globe as he will stop at Liverpool, New York, Ho Chi Minh City, Vancouver and more.

What’s next?

“Who knows? I’m already well under way to becoming a big vlogger, don’t you think? All jokes aside though, I don’t know what the future will bring. But I’ll just keep doing what I love to do and let it take me wherever it may go. That’s part of the fun too. There’s no point in knowing what the future has in store for you. You just need to let it surprise you once in a while,” added the star, whose latest vlog (video blog) is about his trip to Sweden.