Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who shot to fame with Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal, has been felicitated with a National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2017 in the field of Performing Arts on the occasion of Children’s Day by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Zaira earlier received her first National Films Award for best supporting actress for her her portrayal of young Geeta Phogat in the 2016’s biggest blockbuster Dangal and now another award has been added to her kitty.

Zaira then appeared in Advait Chandan’s ‘Secret Superstar’, where she plays the role of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer and deals with themes including feminism and domestic violence. Her performance and the film both got a brilliant response from critics as well as the masses. Her strong role of Insia bagged another National Films award. On the account of Children’s day, the actress was presented the National Film Award for ‘Secret Superstar’ as ‘Best Child Artist’.

Expressing her pleasure Zaira shared, “It is a privilege for me to receive the National Child Award. It’s truly inspiring and has encouraged me a lot more to work even harder for the betterment of women and the children of our society I’m overwhelmed by the love and honor that has been bestowed on me.”

Zaira Wasim is surely a very talented actress as at such a young age, she has managed to win two National Awards. The Dangal actress has just done two films and has won National Awards for both which proves that she is full of talent and is an inspiration to many. The official Instagram account of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, shared the moment on the photo-sharing site which read, “President Kovind presents @zairawasim_ National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2017, in the field of Performing Arts.