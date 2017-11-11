So basically, in the mixed video, the audio of Padmavati's Ghoomar has been synced with the video of 2007 hit Beautiful Liar, which stars Beyonce and Shakira. The outcome? Well, we will leave that up to you. Tell us how you liked the video in the comments below.

The mixed video of Ghoomar, which stars Beyonce and Shakira, does not has any Rajasthani moves or even its Padmavati in the lead

Still not over Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar from much-awaited Padmavati? Well, we can totally understand this. Ghoomar‘s video from Padmavati was released on October 25 and since then the video has garnered over 42 million views and still counting. While the fans are going crazy over Deepika’s killer moves in the song, a fan (presumably) mixed Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar from Padmavati with Beyonce and Shakira’s 2007 hit Beautiful Liar.

The mixed video of Ghoomar, which stars Beyonce and Shakira, does not has any Rajasthani moves or even its Padmavati in the lead. However, the results have turned out just fine for people liking it and enjoying it. The mix version of Ghoomar was released on the internet on November 2. Since the time the video was released, it has garnered more than 86,500 views and more than 2.8K reactions. In the Ghoomar mix video, Beyonce and Shakira are seen dancing on the beats of Ghoomar. No, it wasn’t and a promotional stunt by the filmmakers the video is simply a mix of Ghoomar and Beyonce and Shakira’s 2007 hit Beautiful Liar.

So basically, in the mixed video, the audio of Padmavati’s Ghoomar has been synced with the video of 2007 hit Beautiful Liar, which stars Beyonce and Shakira. The outcome? Well, we will leave that up to you. Tell us how you liked the video in the comments below.

While the song is turning out to be quite favourite among the audiences, reactions from Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are much-awaited. The movie Padmavati which will be releasing on December 1 had been in the headlines for quite some time. The movie has been facing ire from the Rajput Karni Sena, which had demanded a complete ban on the film.

Here is the original video of Shakira and Beyonce’s song: