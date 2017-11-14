Bollywood leading lady Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a recent event where she was captured wearing a sexy black saree in a unique style. Many fans praised her for her sizzling look while many trolled her for wearing a vulgar and cheap saree which would showcase her as a desperate woman.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in historical film Bajirao Matani is all set to win hearts in Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film will hit the cinemas on December 1

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen next as Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, slayed it like a boss in a sexy sari at GQ fashion night 2017. However, the diva, who was recently trolled on social media for posting a ‘drunk’ selfie with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins Adar and Armaan Jain, has once again fallen prey to trolls for posting a picture in a black saree with a slightly different style. Although she was highly praised by fans for her unique choice and stylish combination and for carrying the saree so gracefully, some people had to slut-shame her for her choice of clothes.

The actress was looking like a dream in black in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee attire. She had also given it a modern touch featuring an embellished skirt and a bralette design blouse; the black sari looked absolutely perfect and graceful on Deepika. However, haters had lots of problems with Deepika and, slammed her by calling her ‘shameless for showing off cleavage’ and ‘ruining sari look’. The trolls called her a fashion disaster and were asking her if she wants to become popular by exposing.

While the ‘sanskaari’ trolls won’t stop themselves from giving her useless advice, Deepika’s fans were all praises for how she carried the sexy black saree and dared to take up a unique style. Trolling Bollywood actresses has become a disgusting trend as recently Gauri Khan and Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was trolled for wearing revealing clothes and sharing their picture on social media.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in historical film Bajirao Matani is all set to win hearts in Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film will hit the cinemas on December 1.