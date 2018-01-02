Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have flown to Sri Lanka to celebrate the former's 32nd birthday. According to a report by a leading daily, Ranveer landed in Sri Lanka on Thursday while Deepika, who was in Vienna, later joined in to bring in her birthday with her alleged boyfriend. Reportedly, the couple is going snorkelling and will spend some quality time with each other.

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have secretly flown off to Sri Lanka to celebrate Deepika’s birthday on January 5th. According to a report by a leading daily, Ranveer landed in Sri Lanka on Thursday while Deepika, who was in Vienna, later joined in to bring in her birthday with her alleged boyfriend. A close source to the daily revealed, “The couple is going snorkelling, and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace, and doesn’t intrude on privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”

Popularly known as DeepVeer, the couple has never admitted about being in a relationship but their amazing chemistry and PDA has given air to relationship rumours which have been the talk of the town since the two co-starred in Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela. The duo have cleared all the break up rumors in the past in their own subtle style and have supported each other through thick and thin, which makes them one of the strongest couples in the Bollywood.

The controversial film Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has been finally given a U/A certificate by the censor board with five modifications including a title change from Padmavati to Padmavat. From vandalism, mass protests to death threats, the struggle to get Padmavati steer clear out of trouble have been a tough one. The decision to give a U/A certificate was taken after consulting a special panel as the film has been alleged to modify historical facts.