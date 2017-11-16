We have some exciting news for fans of Bigg Boss 11 as the house is set to get converted into a palace for the promotion of Padmavati. And that is not all; stars of the movie Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be visiting the Shahi Darbar and interacting with the contestants.

It is still a matter of speculation whether director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which has been a centre of controversy for a long time would be able to hit the theatres on time, but makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure timely release of the film. As per the latest reports, film’s lead actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will visit the Bigg Boss house and promote the film. In order to ensure grand promotion, the makers of the reality show will convert the Bigg Boss house into a palace which will be named as ‘Shahi Darbar’.

Earlier reports had claimed that Deepika Padukone who is a regular on the Bigg Boss show for promotion of her films, will be entering the house alone. However, as per the latest reports, Deepika’s co-actor in the film Shahid Kapoor would be accompanying the actress during the promotion. Ranveer Singh who is playing the role of Alauddin Khilji in the movie will be promoting the movie on the sets of Dance Champions once he is back from his vacation in California.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified in the country against the film with Hindu fringe groups trying their best to halt the release of the film. Earlier on Thursday, Rajput Karni Sena issued an open threat to the makers of the film and said they will behead film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and maim actress Deepika Padukone if they tried to release the film. The protestors claimed that the film is being funded by underworld Dawood Ibrahim. The protesting groups have accused the makers of the film of distorting the historical facts.

“Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha,” Mahipal Singh Makrana of Rajput Karni Sena said in a self-made video.