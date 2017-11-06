Well, at least these reports have certainly put an end to the rising speculations surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, who had been sharing 'cute selfies' on their social media platforms for quite some time now. The news was later confirmed by Diljit Dosanjh through his Twitter handle. The two actors will be seen together in a Bollywood movie, Arjun Patiala, which is set for release in February 2018.

Diljit Dosanjh, a famous actor and a blockbuster singer, who this year created the buzz by setting the music industry on fire with his Punjabi-Spanish number, Elueno, is back to rule your hearts again. The actor, Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with Udata Punjab opposite the very gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan and was later seen in Phillauri opposite Anushka Sharma, is all set to leave the mark again in the industry. The actor will now be teaming up with Bareilly Ki Barfi actress, Kriti Sanon.

The actor Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon will be brought together by director Dinesh Vijan. The two will be seen together in Arjun Patiala. According to reports by, Mumbai Mirror, the actress will be donning the character of a journalist while Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the lead role. As per reports, Diljit will be portraying the character of a small town boy. As per reports, Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the movie will be a comic one. The movie which will be shot in Punjab is said to be releasing in February 2018.

Well, at least these reports have certainly put an end to the rising speculations surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, who had been sharing ‘cute selfies’ on their social media platforms for quite some time now. The news was later confirmed by Diljit Dosanjh through his Twitter handle.

After being critically acclaimed for her comic-role in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon will yet again be donning that ‘bubblly’ avatar in her next opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Commenting on the matter, she said, “She said, “I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly ki Barfi, I realised that I enjoyed being part of this world too. I am looking forward to shooting with Diljit.”

Haha.. patiala peg wala “cheers” 🍻🥂 https://t.co/mr2WNcnu8t — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 6, 2017

While speaking to a daily, Director of Arjun Patiala, Dinesh Vijan said that the Indian cinema has already witness the intensity by Diljit, now it is time for them to laugh and enjoy with him.