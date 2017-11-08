Disha Patani is surely one of the most charming and cute Bollywood actresses of recent times. She became extremely popular in 2015 after she appeared in Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement which made her quite famous amongst the youth. Disha shot to fame after she made her Bollywood debut playing Sushant Singh’s love interest in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a biopic based on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life. But it was her chemistry with Tiger in the video of single ‘Befikra’ which grabbed many eyeballs. Disha Patani is currently been busy shooting for her next film Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She also signed Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga which was released on 3 February 2017.
Disha is very popular on social media and has a huge fan following on all her social media accounts. We know how Disha keeps teasing her fans with her photoshoots, sometimes sensuous, sometimes charming and sometimes cute ones. And when Disha is not making news for her movies, she is still all over the news by sharing a new picture on her social media handles. The 25-year-old actress has a huge fan base on the internet.
Disha made headlines when several media outlets reported that she will be moving in with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in her new apartment in Bandra. Disha Patani is in a happy phase right now as apart from Baghi 2, she has been confirmed to play the titular role in mega-budget film Sangamithra, which is director Sundar C’s most ambitious project. Reacting to the announcement, the actor recently posted on her Twitter account, “Really very excited for #Sangamitra Can’t wait to start shooting for this wonderful film.” Sundar C’s film Sangamithra created quite a stir on social media after it was launched at the Cannes 2017 earlier this year. Disha replaces actor Shruti Haasan, who was the filmmakers’ first choice to play the coveted role but Shruti walked out of the project citing differences with the filmmaker.
