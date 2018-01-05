Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is doing round on the internet for posting some of her sizzling hot images on Instagram. The adventurous Divyanka Tripathi has recently gone for scuba diving on Phi Phi Islands with her hubby Vivek Dahiya in Thailand. As planned by Vivek, the entire holiday trip was full of fun and surprises. Known for her wild and crazy past time hobbies, Divyanka likes going for car driving and diving underwater as she captioned saying, “A totally different world, yet a beautiful one.” Divyanka’s popularity has listed her as one of the 100 most popular Indian celebrities on the Forbes Celebrity list, 2017.
Divyanka garnered fame and won many accolades including the best actress award for the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein and later got married to her co-star Vivek Dahiya from the same show. The talented Divyanka in 2017 won the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Apart from the glamourous side of her, what seems to be quite shocking is that the 33-year stunning Divyanka has qualified her mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi. Divyanka Tripathi is doing rounds on the internet for showing off some of her exotic and bold images.
Let’s have a look at some of Divyanka Tripathi’s hot, sexy and most beautiful photos.
